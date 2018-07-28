Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's final pre-season friendly against Cardiff City today now has added importance to the first-team squad.

Nigel Clough's starting XI for Saturday's opening game of the season against Rochdale will likely be decided, if it isn't already, by performances against Neil Warnock's side.

It's just under a year ago that both sides met on the opening day of the season, a 1-0 win for Warnock and co - and the fortunes of both clubs since couldn't be more different.

Promotion to the Premier League for the Bluebirds and relegation to League One for Burton means it will be hard to stomach for the Pirelli Stadium faithful when they turn up for one last time before competitive action gets underway.

Clough, though, has much more pressing concerns than worrying about the different seasons both teams endured last campaign. The cancellation of the friendly against Matlock Town on Tuesday night due to injuries is worrying given the season starts just four days later.

But perhaps more concerning is Clough's comments that the team is already struggling with injury for the visit of Cardiff.

It's noble from Albion's manager that he doesn't want to send a youth squad to a popular venue for Brewers fans and wants to give former striker Shaun Harrad and Matlock a proper test before their own campaign starts.

But with Albion's squad already threadbare, and players keen to avoid injury during pre-season matches, a final shot for some players to impress Clough might be at the back of their minds - with the key objective to escape from the game unscathed.

If the Brewers' coaching staff were hoping to get a final look at the squad before the Rochdale match, it has come sooner rather than later - a less than ideal scenario.

The onus is already on players who were on the fringes of the first-team squad last season, players like Matty Lund, Jake Buxton and Marvin Sordell as well as youngsters Ben Fox, Marcus Harness and Joe Sbarra, to prove they are worthy in a place in the matchday XI for next week's curtain-raiser.

Clough has already been given food for thought following four defeats from five pre-season games - including a 5-2 shellacking by Alfreton Town on Wednesday night.

The Burton Mail understands permanent incomings are not on the agenda for the Brewers and, with the EFL transfer window shutting on Thursday August 9 - earlier than usual - what Clough has at his disposal now is likely to be it, unless loan moves, with the deadline for those shutting on the final day of August, are made.

Albion's squad was beset by injury last season, given the notoriously hard slog of the Championship, and with just 17 outfield players at his disposal, fitness will be key - as Clough himself has told us.

It certainly would have been valuable for Burton's coaching staff to get 180 minutes to look at his players before the Rochdale clash - but the same old curse is haunting Albion into the new season.

The plan was that anyone who doesn't play a full 90 minutes today would play against Matlock - which obviously now isn't the case.

Clough and co will be hoping that doesn't come back to bite them when the Dale come to town.