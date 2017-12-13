Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first goal has never felt more important for Burton Albion - and Tom Naylor knows how crucial an early breakthrough could prove at Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

Twenty-one games into the Championship season, the Brewers have scored the opening goal on only three occasions.

They won two of those matches - against Fulham and Millwall - and it took a last-gasp Bersant Celina free-kick for Ipswich Town to defeat them after Ben Turner’s opener.

That is the one and only time they have lost a second-tier game after grabbing the first goal.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Understandably, Naylor believes his side feel in greater control if they can seize that early initiative and that it takes pressure off later in games, when they have been beaten by the likes of Sunderland and Preston North End in recent weeks.

"I think we have to score that first goal to have a chance of securing the three points at the minute," said the versatile Brewer, who started in midfield last weekend.

"That's just the way it's going.

"But I'm sure we'll change that around in the next couple of weeks, starting on Saturday.

"We need that first goal to get us comfortable in the game.

"We have been playing quite well.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

"I know obviously the results aren't showing it, but as a team, we are doing well on the pitch.

"Like I've said, we need to get that first goal - we have opportunities, but we just can't find the net.

"If we can't score, we are defending and, over the games against Sunderland and Preston, we have conceded."

The Brewers will certainly be keen to stamp an early authority at the Macron Stadium this weekend in a meeting with relegation rivals Bolton.

The Trotters currently sit 21st but are only two points clear of the bottom-of-the-table Brewers after 21 matches.

So are Albion putting any thought to what a positive or negative result on Saturday could do to the table and their survival hopes?

"You probably think about that after the game, when other results have come in and whatever," added Naylor.

"We are going there for the three points, and then hopefully we can get out of the relegation zone and push on from there."