Luke Murphy says the onus is on Burton Albion to capitalise on the positivity of ending their losing streak at home when they host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers' goalless draw with Norwich City in their final game of 2017 brought an end to an eight-match run of defeats at the Pirelli Stadium.

That result could provide a psychological lift to Albion's players when they run out to face QPR this weekend.

And now the Leeds United loanee wants the Brewers to down the Rs and claim a first home victory since September.

"People might say it's not psychological, but if you've lost seven or eight games on the bounce at home, it does start playing on your mind," he said.

"I think it was really important to end that losing streak at home, and obviously we got a draw.

"I feel like it was a really good performance against Norwich, especially in the first half.

"It's about kicking forward against QPR and getting three points.

"We're going into it full of confidence on the back of some really good performances and results.

"I said a few weeks ago that with the away form, the win at Bolton Wanderers, it helped us kick on.

"So I just feel that if we get a win at home, it will kick-start a little run of momentum for us here at the Pirelli.

"And I think that's what we need at this moment in time."

The reverse fixture between Burton and QPR at Loftus Road in September ended goalless, with neither side able to find a decisive breakthrough in a cagey affair.

Murphy is expecting another battle this time around and admits that such closely-fought games can sometimes be surprisingly enjoyable - when things go your team's way.

"It wasn't a pretty game - I don't think it ever has been when I've played QPR," he added.

"Both teams seemed to get the ball forward quickly.

"But it's the battles, the second balls, and it's not pretty, but sometimes you come off the pitch and, if you get the three points, you've really enjoyed it.

"Nayls (midfield partner Tom Naylor) is prepared for that. He runs around a lot and we are both ready for the battle ahead."