Nigel Clough said back in early December that Burton Albion "cannot afford another run" like the one they were enduring at that time.

The Brewers had just come off the back of a 1-0 loss to Derby County when Clough made those comments - and they feel relevant again now.

Albion lost their next match - a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End on December 9, their seventh reverse in nine outings - before a morale-boosting 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers the following weekend.

That result lifted them off the bottom of the table, and a run of 10 points from a possible 15 over Christmas and New Year lifted the mood in the Burton camp too.

Now it is not panic stations yet, but Saturday's 6-0 drubbing by Fulham and the 3-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers that preceded it have stalled a little of that momentum - and have dropped the Brewers to the foot of the table.

Before that Derby game, Albion had taken only 11 points from a possible 39 on offer before hitting a great run of form.

By the time Tom Naylor's goal made it 3-0 to Albion over Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day, they had virtually matched that tally in the space of three weeks.

But since that match, they have lost their last three games in all competitions, scoring only one goal in the process.

The expectation was that Burton would use the Hillsborough win as a marker - but so far they have failed to aspire to that same level of performance in 2018, notwithstanding a dominant opening half in the FA Cup loss at Birmingham City when they could have been out of sight, but went on to lose 1-0.

Perhaps they are not helped by setting such a high standard on the road - and Saturday's Fulham side look a sure bet for the play-offs.

Yet there's a lingering feeling that, given the quality on show by the Brewers over the last couple of league games, there could be a slide on the way.

Errors in midfield - something they had managed to eradicate in those flawless performances on the road - crept back into their system against QPR and Fulham.

They were opened up after falling behind in both games as well.

It is a weekly occurrence in the life of Burton Albion that the next game on the horizon is crucial.

Tuesday night's visit of Reading, followed up by trips to Aston Villa and Ipswich Town, illustrate the importance of picking up points in this league when they are available.

With just 18 games left, the "run" that Clough referenced could be about to happen. Or it could not.

By the time the Royals - who aren't in such a good run of form themselves - arrive, Albion could have reinforcements in the building.

Clough has said his staff are constantly making enquiries about players, and with a number of factors at work, they take some hammering out.

They will want more additions ahead of the Reading clash.

Rest assured, Clough and his players will be well aware of the need to avert another run of poor form.

Almost a year to the day, Albion overcame QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road and then lost only six more times en route to survival in 2016-17.

"There won't be any recovery if we have anything like we've had in the last six weeks," Clough said back in December.

The boss and his players will be hoping those words do not prove too prescient come May.