Nigel Clough reckons Burton Albion have caught a break by not being cast adrift after their wretched run of form of late, and knows they can't afford another one like it.

Always keen to draw the positives from his side's performances, one thing he was at pains to point out was that teams aren't dominating the Brewers in their defeats of late.

Their poor run has seen them pick up just two wins since the middle of September , with individual mistakes resulting in defeats from games they were well in with a chance of getting something from.

In the last two matches alone, mistakes have cost them a point or even three in both games - and with Burton bottom of the Championship, Clough knows those slip-ups have to end with the visit of Preston North End on Saturday (3pm).

Matt Palmer and Kyle McFadzean have come in for criticism from Clough of late for their contributions to Sunderland and Derby's goals respectively in their defeats of Albion in the last two matches

"The positive thing is that it's our own doing," Clough said of his side's mistakes.

"If we defend the corner better against Sunderland and we pick up Vaughan we might pick up a point out of the game or we might even win it.

"If we don’t make the mistake at derby we get the point or even three.

"So I think the way we've been going, we sense it’s still in our own hands in terms of the performances.

"And the other big positives to come out of it is the run of form that we've had - which has been wretched - we thought we'd be adrift by now.

"But we're not, we're still very much in the mix.

"And one win on Saturday, as unlikely as it seems at the moment, could change the whole picture."

Indeed, the Brewers are still very much in with a chance of climbing off the foot of the league and out of the relegation places despite their awful run.

There seems to be a slower pace in terms of teams picking up points this term, with 21st-placed Bolton on 16 points from 20 games.

After the same amount of games last term, eventually-relegated Blackburn had 20 points in 21 place.

Burton's 22 points at this stage last campaign would put them at a healthy 17th place this time around.

Not that those figures will be of any use or help to Clough, who acknowledged that the Brewers cannot afford another slump like the one they’re on at the moment.

They managed to arrest the decline they found themselves on at a similar time last season, and then went on a run of just two losses in 12 games between February and March to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone en route to their eventual survival.

"I think what we know is now, we cannot afford another run like it," Clough added.

"We had one around November and December last year, and then we recovered from it after Christmas.

"There won't be any recovery if we have anything like we've had in the last six weeks.

"But I still think the players are showing in training an immense amount of frustration, because they know we are killing ourselves at the moment.

"We are beating ourselves - and that is the most frustrating thing for everybody, and especially them.

"They are coming in and saying, 'we haven't played that badly today - like at Derby - we didn't play that badly and we've lost again'.

"We feel as though it's very much in-house, the reasons why we are losing."