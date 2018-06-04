Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The news that Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Burton Albion's Tom Naylor won't have come as a surprise to anybody.

Albion's player of the year runner-up was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light over the weekend.

Naylor emerged as one of the standout performers of the Brewers' doomed season in which they were relegated from the Championship on the final day.

And that is why Nigel Clough and Ben Robinson must ensure Naylor sees his future in East Staffordshire and reject the advances of the Black Cats.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ex-Derby County man Naylor is one of six players offered new contracts by Clough with his current deal, signed in November 2016, up this month.

The 26-year-old proved he can operate in a number of different roles, beginning the season at right-back before enduring a spell on the sidelines.

He returned to the starting XI after 12 appearances on the bench for the 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers, the beginning of a run of 10 points from 15 over the Christmas period that kept the Brewers in the hunt for safety until the last.

It was the midfield partnership with Luke Murphy that proved to be so effective, with Naylor evoking memories of Jackson Irvine with his late run into the box to cap off a memorable 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on New Years' Day.

Those results tailed off, though, and the introduction of January signing Jacob Davenport and Clough's switch to a style of play less reliant on the devastating counter attack utilised so well over the Christmas period saw Naylor moved to centre-back.

There, he excelled alongside Kyle McFadzean, keeping captain and summer signing Jake Buxton out of the side. Naylor's prowess on the ball, ability to read attacks and play the ball out from the back dovetailed so well with McFadzean's combative play.

Sunderland will have had a first-hand look at Naylor when the Brewers kept their survival bid alive for one more weekend - and relegated then-boss Chris Coleman's side - in April.

Naylor looked off the pace in the 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light but it didn't stop reports coming out soon after linking him with a move to Wearside.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Now Sunderland will be looking for a swift return to the Championship.

New Black Cats manager Jack Ross would be wise to target Naylor, who has experience of promotion from League One with the Brewers, as one of his first signings as he looks to start his rebuilding job.

Whether Naylor will be looking to move on is a different matter. He told Clough during the season he wanted to focus on the task ahead and put contract talks to one side.

The Brewers gave him an opportunity to prove himself at Championship level. Sixty-six appearances and six goals later, he has done just that.

Many would view a transfer to Sunderland as a sideways move - they are in the same division as Burton after all - but would Naylor be able to resist the allure of the six-time champions?

Should the links have substance, Naylor will have a decision to make given he is out of contract. The ball is in his court, nobody elses.

But rest assured Ben Robinson and Nigel Clough will do everything in their power to keep one of the standout performers of the campaign and a hit with the terraces in a Burton shirt once more.