Nigel Clough says Burton Albion are unlikely to bring Joe Mason back for another loan spell at the Pirelli Stadium.

The striker's original loan deal expired on January 2, although he had returned to Wolves in December to recover from an acutely inflamed appendix that ensured his last outing for the Brewers came in the 2-0 loss to Sunderland on November 25.

In total, Mason - who scored within seconds of making his debut against Sheffield Wednesday back in August - made only seven appearances, with injury and illness preventing him from putting a run of performances together.

And Clough acknowledges just how unlucky the 26-year-old was during his short stay at the Pirelli.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"No, I don't think so," said Clough when asked if there was a chance of the former Cardiff City man making a return in January?

"It was unbelievably unlucky the way the loan spell has been, and I think he'll say, 'I just need a fresh start somewhere'.

"To have the illness and injury that he's had, and the different sorts of things was unlucky.

(Image: Matthew Peters/Getty Images)

"I know Wolves are very sympathetic, and it's not as if he's been injured playing for us or anything like that.

"He's had a bad back and then he's had this problem with his appendix - he's been incredibly unlucky."