Portsmouth have accepted they are unlikely to see on-loan Burton Albion defender Damien McCrory in a Pompey shirt again with his injury-hit time with the club concluding next month.

The left-back's loan deal is up on January 2, but McCrory hasn't appeared for the south-coast club since September.

And now Kenny Jackett's assistant manager, Joe Gallen, has confirmed that his temporary spell with Pompey is now all-but-over after he returned to the Pirelli Stadium for treatment in November .

"It seems we won't see McCrory, the knee hasn't really healed up," Gallen said .

"He has gone back. To be totally honest, I don't actually know how he is at the moment but I don't believe he's fit at all.

The 27-year-old joined Portsmouth on late on deadline day in August with the Brewers well-stocked at left-back following the arrival of Stephen Warnock and with Tom Flanagan re-joining the side in the summer.

But McCrory twisted his knee in the League One outfit's 4-1 win at home to Fleetwood Town on September 16, and required surgery for the injury after he aggravated it in training shortly after.

The problem was only thought to be a minor one at first, but McCrory's struggle for fitness has hampered any chances of game-time with Pompey ahead of the transfer window's opening on Monday.