Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading defender Chris Gunter says the Royals need to up their game if they are to drag themselves out of a relegation battle.

The Berkshire side languish in 18th place, four points above the relegation zone, ahead of their next league game - a trip to face Burton Albion on Tuesday January 30 (7.45pm).

Jaap Stam's team have endured a very different campaign to last season's third-placed finish and subsequent play-off final loss.

They have failed to live up to the expectation of promotion hopefuls this season, and December's 2-1 defeat to Burton at the Madejski Stadium came three matches into an eight-game winless run that they are currently struggling to shake off.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

During that time, Stam's side have garnered only three points out of a possible 24 - and the Brewers have an opportunity to compound their misery by closing a five-point gap between them and their visitors on Tuesday night.

"You can always look at certain games, but a season can't turn on one goal like against Cardiff," Gunter told Get Reading, referring to November's 2-2 draw with the Bluebirds, who came from two goals down to equalise in the 91st minute.

"We lost one in seven earlier in the season and Burton was a really disappointing game - the manner we lost was very disappointing.

"We are now on a run without a win but we will make sure we get the result next time.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"We know where we are in the league. If we win two games we could move up the league.

"There are far too many points to play for, but we are aware of the situation. It's our job to do better and try to do better."

A combination of summer arrivals failing to make an impact and teams becoming wise to the Royals’ possession-based style of play has led to a testing campaign for the Welsh international and his team-mates.

"There are a few things which have been different compared with last year," he continued.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Last season we had a bit of luck in games and this year performances haven't been too different and we have been on the wrong side of a few goals.

"We're not a million miles away from going on a run of results."

Stam's assistant manager, meanwhile, has admitted that the Royals face a relegation battle this season.

(Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

"We are in a relegation battle, so I am worried, that's normal," Andries Ulderink said.

"Everybody realises this and the players are honest with themselves and say what's going wrong.

"We are looking for players who have the right mentality for a relegation battle too."