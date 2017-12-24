Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Father Christmas wrapped that performance up and stuck it under the tree, you wouldn't find any Brewers fans scrabbling to find the gift receipt.

Burton Albion's 2-1 victory at Reading on Saturday was arguably their best of the campaign, and it was a significant one for many reasons.

It ensured they secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season, it moved them out of the relegation zone ahead of Boxing Day and it marked the first time they have scored more than one goal in a game on their travels since April.

But this win was about more than the facts and figures.

Albion produced a display of confidence, intent and a fair sprinkling of quality.

Had they shown a more ruthless streak in front of goal, they might not have required Tom Naylor's late winner, which was symbolic of everything Burton did right on the day.

Nigel Clough kept the same starting XI that had won at Bolton Wanderers the previous weekend, but he switched systems to fit a game plan that would work to winning effect.

Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan lined up as wing-backs in a 5-4-1, with John Brayford, Jake Buxton and Ben Turner the three central defenders.

Naylor and Luke Murphy were the central midfielders, while wingers Will Miller and Lloyd Dyer were given licence to get up and press alongside lone striker Marvin Sordell.

Because that was at the heart of Burton's approach.

They were happy to sit deep for spells and allow Reading to recycle possession - 76 per cent of it over the 90 minutes - across the pitch with no real incision.

Suddenly, though, they would look to press hard as the Royals played out from the back, a couple of half-chances coming and going when they won the ball high up the pitch.

Even so, the defensive solidity with which they repelled Jaap Stam's side - with Buxton, Brayford and Turner dominant - punctured any raucous party atmosphere on the occasion of Reading's 500th game at the Madejski.

And after 40 minutes, it was the 319 travelling Brewers fans who were given reason to celebrate - and by an unlikely source.

Flanagan had not scored a competitive goal since October 2012 and was yet to find the net for Albion.

But you would not have known it from the instinctive, clinical finish he provided to Akins' long throw, which bounced into his path and was emphatically flicked past Vito Mannone with the outside of his left boot on the stretch.

The goal capped an outstanding first 45 minutes for the left-wing-back, who marshalled Sone Aluko well and showed a real purpose when getting forward.

Having failed to lead a League game at half-time for the first 21 matches of the campaign, Burton had now done it on back-to-back weekends.

They held on strongly in the second 45 at Bolton the previous week, but this was a clash they should have put to bed with room to spare.

Reading continued to huff and puff after the break but could find no way through the Albion rearguard, allowing the visitors to break with intent on several occasions.

Miller could only snatch at a good volleying opportunity after nice work by Dyer and Flanagan, before a clever free-kick from Naylor lobbed Akins and Sordell free into the Reading box.

Neither could capitalise.

Groans of frustration grew in volume at Reading's inability to find a way through, and the lack of effect their sideways passes were having.

But that frustration was momentarily lifted in the 76th minute when they pulled themselves level.

A floated cross to the back post evaded the attempted clearing header of Dyer and dropped for Liam Kelly, who scrambled it across goal for Mo Barrow to finish, despite Brayford's attentions.

The Brewers' body language told the story at that stage. How had they let this game get to 1-1?

Suddenly, the momentum was with the hosts.

But this Albion team are looking a more resilient outfit with every passing week - and it showed here.

Five minutes after the equaliser, Reading again looked to play out from near their corner flag.

One pass back to Joey Van den Berg near the edge of his own box was overhit, and Naylor - who ran himself into the ground all afternoon - sensed an opportunity.

He raced forward to challenge defender Liam Moore, whose attempted clearance cannoned into Naylor's shin and skidded back towards goal, bounced agonisingly past the diving Mannone and nestled inside the near post.

The Brewers were due some good fortune, but the saying that you make your own luck has never rung truer than in Naylor's desperation to close down one more man one final time.

As Clough said after the game, there was no way Burton were surrendering their lead for a second time.

It means the Brewers have a one-point cushion above the bottom three to reflect on over their turkey and Brussel sprouts.

They are now only two points short of their tally at the same stage last season, a remarkable statistic given their home struggles and some of the tough runs they have endured.

The perfect early Christmas present, then. Getting back to winning ways at the Pirelli on Boxing Day against Leeds United would feel even more valuable still.