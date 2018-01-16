Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will play Hednesford Town on Tuesday February 13 (7.45pm kick-off) in the quarter-final of the Birmingham Senior Cup.

The draw was made on Thursday and confirmed that the Brewers' trip to their former Southern Premier League rivals will come in between an away clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday February 10 and the visit of Nottingham Forest the following weekend in the Championship.

The Brewers dispatched Highgate United in the previous round of the competition, with Shaun Barker and Reece Hutchinson striking late on to see off a resilient Highgate team as a mixture of youth and experience combined to edge the Brewers through 3-2.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The last meeting between Albion and the Pitmen, in the second round of last season's competition, saw Burton run out 7-1 winners, with Joe Sbarra netting a memorable hat-trick.

Tickets for the cup match will not be made available for pre-purchase and supporters must pay on the day, with adults priced at £7, concessions £5 and children under 16 at £2.