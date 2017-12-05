Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last time Peter Shilton was at Burton Albion, he was watching son Sam battling in the Brewers midfield during the 2004-05 Conference campaign.

This was in the months building up to the club's move into the Pirelli Stadium, when supporters watching on from the Eton Park touchlines - including Shilton himself - will have been dreaming of seeing Burton competing in the Football League for the first ever time.

That dream was to become a reality four years down the line.

What has happened since is well documented - and England legend Shilton has become the latest to add his name to the list of people lauding the Brewers' "impossible" job of staying in the Championship.

It is a target they are currently fighting to meet again, of course.

And England's most-capped-ever men's footballer believes the players looking to do that are at a club that they will want to fight for.

"It's incredible - I think it's a great, great story for football," said the former Derby County and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper about Albion's rise and survival in English football's second tier.

"It shows the impossible can be achieved - and that is taking nothing away from the club.

"It's my first time at the new ground (Shilton was a guest speaker at Burton Albion's annual sporting dinner on November 30) and it's a great atmosphere with great facilities and is just perfect for a place like Burton, to do what they have done and go through the leagues.

"I remember my son played here (Burton) when they were in non-league, and I was just telling Ben Robinson about a time when they were winning 3-2 with three or four minutes to go and ended up losing 4-3!

"Of course, I couldn't have been more disappointed.

"But that was a long time ago!

"The club is fantastic. To stay up last year on the amount of money spent on transfers, it was testament to the players and Nigel Clough.

"But I think it's also the atmosphere within the club.

"It's a club that players want to fight for and want to try to achieve the impossible for, because there is such a great atmosphere and a great story behind it."

Shilton enjoyed some of the highlights of his 30-year career playing under Clough's father Brian at Nottingham Forest.

The ex-Leicester City man helped the Reds secure historic back-to-back European Cups in Brian Clough's side, a few decades before his own son would play for Nigel during Albion's non-league days.

So does Shilton see similarities between the Brewers' current boss and Clough senior?

"I do, yes - I think he (Nigel) is very single-minded, he's got his own ideas on the game and he knows how he wants to play the game," added Shilton, who is set to release a mobile app in March, Shilton's Secrets, that gives the England legend's view on goalkeeping technique in the modern game.

"From what I hear, he's not like some of what you'd call the 'modern-day coaches'.

"There's a lot of things, he gives players rests at the right time.

"He's not so much about what you do on the training pitch as keeping players in the right frame of mind and keeping them interested and occupied in different ways.

"I think some of the modern-day coaches wouldn't do that.

"So I see that sort of side of it with him.

"You are going to have things you learn, but I think he also has his own style.

"He has obviously learned certain bits from his dad, but he's also got his own style as well - and that's a good thing to have."