Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's run of three successive away wins in the Championship came to an emphatic end on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Fulham scored three goals in each half to record a 6-0 triumph over the Brewers, inflicting, in the process, Albion's heaviest second-tier defeat.

The focus over the coming days will be on how Burton can recover from the Fulham setback and reignite their push for Championship survival when they host Reading on January 30.

With that in mind, we take a look at how the Brewers have responded to the other times they conceded six – or more - since reaching the Football League in 2009.

BURTON ALBION 5-6 CHELTENHAM TOWN - March 13, 2010

(Image: Burton Mail)

The Brewers were involved in plenty of high-scoring affairs during their maiden Football League campaign in 2009-10.

Among that list, they thrashed Morecambe 5-2 at the Pirelli Stadium to claim their first League points, while Greg Pearson's hat-trick was the catalyst for a 6-1 triumph over Aldershot Town in December 2009.

But in terms of pure bonkers footballing drama, nothing would top this 11-goal thriller, which saw Paul Peschisolido's Burton pipped at the death.

They led 2-0 at half-time and, despite a Town fightback, were in control at 5-3 with three minutes of normal time remaining, thanks to doubles from Shaun Harrad and Steve Kabba.

(Image: Burton Mail)

Michael Pook had other ideas. Having already scored once, he made it 5-4 after 87 minutes, before Justin Richards struck to level the scores with only stoppage time to play.

And Pook was then on hand to drive home from the edge of the box in the 94th minute - the first time Cheltenham had led in the game.

Peschisolido was "lost for words" afterwards as his side wasted the chance to move to within three points of the League Two play-off places.

They would win only one of their next nine matches following that late collapse, although back-to-back wins in the final two games against Rochdale and Grimsby Town ensured they ended the season 13th in the table at the first time of asking.

BRISTOL ROVERS 7-1 BURTON ALBION - April 14, 2012

(Image: Burton Mail)

Burton ended the 2011-12 season in 17th place, 10 points clear of relegation.

That had not always looked likely during a 16-game winless run that ultimately cost Peschisolido his job.

Gary Rowett stepped up from his assistant manager role to guide them to safety with three wins from their final eight games.

One game that did not go their way, though, was the trip to Bristol Rovers' Memorial Stadium.

Indeed, that one got away from them pretty spectacularly after the break.

Albion were only 1-0 down at half-time, but shipped five goals in the final half-hour to lose 7-1, with Calvin Zola's 54th-minute strike the epitome of a consolation.

(Image: Jamie MacDonald/Getty Images)

"After (going 2-0 down), what you saw was people dropping off people and not wanting to take responsibility at times and I think everything they hit seemed to end up in the net," said Rowett.

Albion went down 4-0 at home to Aldershot Town the week after, too.

But the six goals they lost by to Bristol remains their joint-worst deficit in a single League match, alongside Saturday's thrashing at Fulham and...

PORT VALE 7-1 BURTON ALBION - April 5, 2013

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Another 7-1 humbling came for the Brewers late in the following campaign - and this one would prove more pivotal.

It was a season in which the Brewers pushed for League One for the whole year, stringing together some impressive runs of results after opening their account in August with a 6-2 thrashing of AFC Wimbledon.

But having dropped two points in stoppage time at Accrington Stanley on April 1, they were then humbled at Vale Park four days later in a battle between two sides aiming for automatic promotion.

Martin Paterson got the Brewers' goal - when they were already 5-0 down - but it was Lee Hughes' hat-trick that saw the hosts lead the way.

Chris Burchill, Tom Pope's double and Ben Williamson would help complete the rout.

The Brewers recovered well to win three of their final four games, yet they still fell a single point shy of third spot - where Port Vale claimed the final automatic spot.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Albion would go on to lose to Bradford City in the play-off semi-finals.

It would be close to three years before they got their revenge at Vale Park, winning 4-0 there – thanks to goals from Lucas Akins, Mark Duffy, Calum Butcher and a Vale own goal - on their way to promotion into the Championship under Nigel Clough.