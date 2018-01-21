Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Close to 12 months ago, on February 1 2017, Burton Albion were beaten 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium by an impressive Fulham outfit.

That result took the Cottagers up to ninth in the table, and they would barely look back from there in an inexorable push to the play-offs.

Judging by the latest meeting of the teams, the sides currently sat in the Championship's top six should watch their backs.

Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham look a seriously impressive promotion prospect again.

The Brewers will testify to that and, after dropping to the foot of the table, will surely be glad to see that Fulham face Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers - two of their relegation rivals - over the next three weeks.

Not that Albion will be spending much time looking at the Championship fixture list in the 10 days before their next game at home to Reading.

Their focus will be on getting over their biggest defeat at this level as quickly as possible and getting their survival bid back on track after successive losses, because their levels have dropped markedly over the past 180 minutes.

Losing to a Fulham side who have taken 25 points from their last 11 games is no great shock and will not define the Brewers' campaign.

But falling to a 6-0 defeat, having been so good on the road of late, is a blow.

When they were outplayed in that Pirelli defeat to Jokanovic's side nearly a year ago, Albion kept themselves in touch on the scoreboard, even if they struggled to make a telling impact themselves.

Burton very rarely let sides streak clear of them in 2016-17.

On a freezing west London afternoon this time around, though, they were swept aside inside 45 minutes and then swept away all over again after the break.

It is the fourth time this campaign that they have lost by four goals or more. When things get away from them, they seem to get away quickly and drastically.

Martin Samuelsen made a positive impression on his Brewers debut after joining on loan from West Ham United in the week, showing genuine dynamism and skill on the right flank.

But as Lucas Akins admitted afterwards, there were not many positives to reflect on otherwise.

Samuelsen's inclusion on the right wing was one of two enforced changes for Clough to make as Burton went in search of a fourth successive away victory in the League.

Will Miller was set to undergo surgery on his dislocated knee on the afternoon of the game after being ruled out for the season, and Samuelsen was a straight swap for him.

The other switch was a result of Ben Turner injuring his calf in training on Friday.

His absence meant a change to the back five, with John Brayford joining Jake Buxton and Kyle McFadzean in central defence, Akins moving to right-back and Marvin Sordell coming into the starting XI as the lone striker.

One of the keys to the Brewers' successes on the road over the past two months has been a consistent selection in defence, and not having the dependable Turner in their ranks told here.

It was not an issue in the opening 15 minutes.

Clough's side settled well into the game, not allowing Fulham in behind their defensive line and building some pressure upfield.

Samuelsen and Akins linked well on the right, the West Ham man's good turn of pace and close control getting him into good areas - although both of Akins' deliveries from those positions were easily dealt with.

Still, they will have been happy enough with how things stood in the early stages, before one sloppy moment lit the fuse for a destructive Fulham performance.

Luke Murphy is arguably Albion's most consistent performer, but it was his misplaced pass in centre midfield that allowed Oliver Norwood to pounce and slide possession through for Lucas Piazon to race onto.

The Chelsea loanee could have gone for goal, but instead chose to lay it across unselfishly for Rui Fonte to knock into the unguarded net as Stephen Bywater rushed out to meet him.

The crucial first strike was Fulham's.

When Burton have been at their best this season, they have been looking to build on or defend a lead.

Falling behind not only puts them on the back foot, but forces them out of their rigid, disciplined structure a little more.

Just what Jokanovic's quick-passing, fast-moving, dynamic side will have relished.

The floodgates shut again for the next quarter of an hour, yet Fulham still managed to get out of sight before the end of the first half.

The hosts issued a couple of warning shots about their intentions to capitalise on space down the right flank when full-back Ryan Fredericks twice blazed good openings over Bywater's crossbar.

Fredericks would soon make his mark, though, driving a low pass back across goal into Piazon's path - and the forward's first-time finish was a classy one inside the far post.

Another Fredericks assist followed soon after, another foray down the right allowing him to stand up a cross into the Burton six-yard box.

Fonte surged onto it and won the battle to the delivery between Brayford and Jake Buxton, before slamming a finish home with his second touch.

A sloppiness in attack meant the Brewers failed to reduce the arrears before the break.

Lone forward Sordell was unable to get a meaningful eye of goal, while other fleeting openings were wasted when Akins, Samuelsen and Tom Naylor looked for a killer final ball 18 yards out instead of shooting.

Tom Flanagan spurned Burton's best chance shortly after the break as they enjoyed a spell of calm.

Some fleet-footed work by Samuelsen allowed him to float a cross in, and Sordell's flick on reached Flanagan, who lifted a volley over from a good position.

That was as close as they would come, and Fulham rediscovered their killer instinct thereafter.

The final half-hour was a repetitive one, as wave after wave of Whites pressure rolled at the Burton backline.

They were stronger in the challenge and quicker to the second ball and loose possession - a point summed up by Ryan Sessegnon's quickfire double.

On both occasions, Albion players dived in to block efforts by Stefan Johansen, only for the richochet to drop to Sessegnon.

He was the most switched on player inside the Brewers box, rifling both home from close range as Brewers players watched on.

A couple of tidy Bywater saves looked set to ensure Albion's loss would only be their joint-heaviest in the Championship, level with the 5-0 humbling at Elland Road in September.

But with two minutes remaining, substitute Aboubakar Kamara was too easily laid through on goal, and he produced a deft chip over the Burton keeper to make it six for the Cottagers.

There was a party atmosphere at the full-time whistle for the home fans, who must be sensing a similarly irrepressible push for the top six in 2017-18 as they witnessed 12 months ago.

For the travelling Brewers supporters - who were in fine voice all afternoon, despite what unfolded before them - it was a harsh reminder of why Albion's need for a turnaround on home soil is so important.

They may have been brilliant in recent weeks on the road, but they will occasionally catch a top side in unplayable form - and this was one of those occasions.

They need some points at the Pirelli, and fast.

There was also a lethargy in the second half which suggests the 10 days between this defeat and the home clash with Reading could be precious.

The chance to bring in a couple of fresh faces will be priceless as well.

We will see what the transfer market has in store in that time, but Albion will at least be glad this humbling day is out of the way.