Jake Buxton is full of praise for the way Burton Albion supporters have reacted to the Brewers struggles on home soil this weekend.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers means Nigel Clough's side have now lost nine of their last 10 games at the Pirelli Stadium, a run dating back to September 16, when they beat Fulham 2-1.

A record of one point from a possible 30 since that day is totally at odds with Albion's form on the road.

Burton have amassed 15 points - including four victories - away from home in that time.

Despite Burton's lack of success in front of their own fans, though, captain Buxton believes the reaction from the stands has been "outstanding".

And he knows the onus is on the players to consign their Pirelli woes to the history books if they are to keep spirits high with the Albion faithful.

"It's nine in 10 now," said Buxton after the QPR defeat.

"If you could tell us why, it would be a help!

"We're trying as best we can - we're running, we're heading, we're trying to keep the ball out of the net, exactly the same mentality as to what we are doing away from home.

"It seems to be working away from home.

"The fans have been outstanding with us.

"They are not getting on our backs, they aren't getting frustrated with us.

"We aren't getting screamed at or mouthed at by the supporters - they have been outstanding.

"So there is nothing to fear with the supporters.

"Teams are just staying in the games for as long as they can, and when it is on a knife edge for us to get a goal and make it 2-1, we seem to leave the back door open and we are conceding.

"We spoke about the Leeds United game (which they lost 2-1) and the Norwich City game (which ended 0-0).

"It doesn't matter how we perform, we've got to find a way to win.

"But at this moment in time, I think it's right we get the performances right at home, because the performance on Saturday wasn't as good as the last six games we've played."

Against QPR, the Brewers struggled to rediscover the cutting edge or dominance in the tackle that sparked a run of three consecutive away victories around the turn of the year.

Nigel Clough's main focus continues to be in getting his side to mirror their qualities on the road when the onus is on them to dictate play more at home, something that has regularly - and frustratingly - eluded them this season.

"I think the 400 fans who go away are probably scratching their heads as much as the players are," added Buxton.

"It's tough, because the performances away from home have been very solid.

"We've been resilient and we've looked a threat on the counter-attack.

"At home, it just seems to be a little different.

"The supporters have been outstanding.

"But we've got to put in a performance at home, because I'm sure they will start turning if we don't get the result at home."