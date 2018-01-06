Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford says he feels "great" as he continues to hold down a place in Burton Albion's starting XI having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Brayford has gone from strength-to-strength since returning from injury on December 2 in a 1-0 defeat to former club Derby County.

The deadline-day signing missed eight games earlier this season after damaging his hamstring in the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September, and then aggravated it 14 minutes into the 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in October.

However, since his re-introduction into the side Albion have lost just three of those seven matches - winning three in the process including Monday's stunning 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Because of the rigorous festive schedule, Brewers boss Nigel Clough left Brayford out of the starting XI for the 0-0 draw with Norwich on Saturday December 30 - with the right-back replacing Marvin Sordell at half-time.

Clough suggested Brayford wouldn't train on Wednesday, but the popular right-back has moved to assure fans of his fitness.

"I think so really, with that many games coming thick and fast," he replied when asked about whether his omission from the starting XI against Norwich was down to the glut of games over the festive period.

"I feel great. You feel a lot better when you’re winning games as well.

"When you're losing games and on a run then obviously it can get you down and you feel a bit more tired and stuff.

"But when you're playing on a high - Tom Naylor for example, after he’s done 12km in the whole game and two days previously as well, he's still making that run in the box in the 90th minute.

"And that’s on pure confidence really and hopefully that can continue.

"Its great form we're on, we’ve had a great Christmas period and we could have picked a couple more points up as well.

"We'd have snatched your hand off if you asked us before the period would we have taken the amount of points we did.

"We've done really well and the big plus is that we haven't come away with too many injuries neither which means everyone’s stayed together and we can keep the squad as one."

Since Brayford's return, there's certainly been an upturn in the Brewers' form.

And he's as honest as anyone when it comes to assessing performances, and knew the team couldn't continue on the form they were on.

But they've turned it around - and in some style as well.

"The Derby game we probably should have got a point from," he added.

"It was coming to a stage where we couldn't keep saying we'd been unlucky in this game and that game whether we were or not.

"Maybe we haven't had the rub of the green in some games, and we could have done better later on in games to stop the late goals.

"Now we've got a base really and we're turning those performances into results.

"I'm not really sure many teams will go to Hillsborough and win 3-0 this season.

"So that just shows we have got it in us, the manner of turning those performances into results as well."