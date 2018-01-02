The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen blasted his side's performance in their 3-0 loss to Burton Albion on Monday at Hillsborough as "embarrassing and totally unacceptable".

Goals from Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Naylor helped Albion dispatch the hopeless Owls - who toiled for long spells without great effect, despite the early boost of Joe Wildsmith saving Lucas Akins' seventh-minute penalty.

A couple of Jordan Rhodes' efforts apart, which Stephen Bywater saved well, the hosts were unable to capitalise on their dominance of possession, with the Brewers showing defensive solidity and proving ruthless on the counter.

And Bullen, placed in temporary charge of Wednesday after Carlos Carvalhal's Christmas Eve sacking, was furious after the final whistle.

"I said (to the players) that a performance and a result like that is embarrassing and totally unacceptable to the football club," he said.

"I asked them for their opinions, and to be fair, two or three of them stood up and completely agreed and said under no circumstances was that acceptable for a club and a group of players that we've got.

"They were given the information, we knew exactly how Burton would play.

"And hey, let's give a bit of credit to Burton because they play their game well and they took their opportunities and well done to Nigel Clough.

"But, focusing on ourselves, that's never going to be acceptable."

Despite the Scotsman saying his players were aware of how the Brewers were going to set up and warning about Albion's quality on the break, the Owls did not heed his warnings.

They were left to pay the price as Albion defended when they had to but were clinical in attack and made it three successive away victories in the Championship.

"Listen, we knew today that we were going to have a lot of possession in their half," he added.

"We knew that they defend really, really well.

"They've got a fantastic shape and they have a lot of pace on the counter-attack.

"We got a break in the first half when our goalkeeper saves a penalty after a mistake.

"And that lifted the crowd and that should have lifted the players.

"For a little spell, that was all right.

"But the first goal (from Flanagan) was an absolute nightmare.

"You wouldn't see it in a playground.

"For somebody to walk 50 yards through a team without anybody laying a glove on him is completely unacceptable.

Lloyd Dyer's cool finish five minutes into the second half was typical of the Brewers on the road this term.

Crucially for the visitors, it gave them some breathing space to defend for the remainder of the game, before Naylor's late strike to make sure of the points.

"At half-time, they're given a bit of a blast about the goal but we know we're still going to have opportunities to have a lot of the ball," Bullen continued.

"It's just what you do with that.

"We told them the biggest thing was that, against a team like Burton, the last thing you do is leave the back door open.

"Because that's what they’re going to have, potentially.

"And then four or five minutes into the second half, you're 2-0 down and it's just wrong.

"And after that we huffed and puffed a little bit, OK the last goal we're pushing on.

"The sooner the club appoints a new coach, the better - then everybody can move on."