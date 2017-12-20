Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Murphy has been playing for Burton Albion for nearly a year - but he is still relishing the chance to upset the odds every week.

The Leeds United midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at the Pirelli Stadium, having also spent the second half of last season with the Brewers.

He has established himself as one of Albion's most consistent performers, playing a key role in their survival last season and looking to use his midfield composure to the same effect this time around.

So how does the 28-year-old reflect on an eventful spell with Nigel Clough's side ahead of the one-year anniversary of his original move on January 6?

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"It has been good, I've really enjoyed it," said the Leeds loanee, who will be ineligible to play his parent club on Boxing Day.

"There have been ups and downs, but it was never a secret that it wasn't going to be easy.

"That's probably the most enjoyable thing - going into most games as underdogs.

"When you do get rewards, it feels that much better than when you are expected to win all the time."

Murphy first joined the Brewers following their 1-0 home defeat to Preston North End in their first game of 2017.

That result left Albion a single point above the relegation zone after 25 games.

(Image: Richard Holmes)

They would go on to win seven of their remaining 21 League outings, with six of those victories featuring Murphy in the side.

Picking up wins with such regularity is something the former Crewe Alexandra man believes Burton need to start doing again this season.

And while they have taken seven points from their last four away games, Murphy knows where a more regular knack for winning could prove most important.

"Consistency is the key for us," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Reading, when Albion will be aiming to secure their first back-to-back wins of the campaign.

"When I came at the start of the year, we were a little bit similar, but we would always throw a win in there at some point, which always helped, especially at home.

"Our home form really needs to pick up.

"I feel like we've got it right away from home, but at home, we need to make this a horrible place to come, as it was last year.

"It's a small stadium, big clubs don't really like coming here, so we need to get back to that."