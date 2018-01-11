Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion appear to be at an impasse in early contract discussions with midfielder Matt Palmer.

The 22-year-old academy graduate's current deal expires in June.

He signed that deal in August 2016 after he made an impressive start to the Brewers’ first Championship season.

Manager Nigel Clough says he has had a discussion with Palmer over contracts and that the response from the player was "not a particularly positive one".

Palmer - one of several Albion players who are currently set to be out of contract at the end of the season - has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Brewers this campaign, with his one goal a long-range stunner in the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United in November.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

But he has not featured since the 2-1 home loss to Preston North End on December 9, and when he was left out of the squad for the Sheffield Wednesday game, Clough commented that it was for "disciplinary" reasons, adding only that the matter would be dealt with internally.

Asked now if contract discussions go on throughout the season, Clough said: "Usually we try to do them at certain points.

"It's very much down to the sort of reaction we get.

"It wasn't a particularly positive one from Matty when I've had a chat with him one-on-one.

"I think he's resolving an issue with his agent at the moment, which hasn't helped.

"So that's the situation - there's nothing really other than that.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"He's still under 24, so it'll still go to a tribunal if we can't agree anything."

SportMail understands that a tribunal could be required to work out a compensation fee if a player aged under 24 rejects a contract that is no worse than their current terms and then moves domestically to another club after June 30, the expiration of their current deal.