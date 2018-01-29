Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough hopes the freshness of December's 2-1 win over Reading will still be in the minds of Burton Albion's players when they host the Royals on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

It is little more than a month since Albion recorded the second of three consecutive away wins which has helped them stay in touch with their Championship relegation rivals.

Since then, Clough's side have claimed only four points from their next five games.

But the Brewers boss reckons the festive victory at the Madejski Stadium on December 23 could inspire them to a first win at home for more than four months.

"I think it helps a little bit in that what you do is fresh in the players' minds and how we went about it," Clough said.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"You put three or four months between games and all of a sudden they say 'what did we do there'?

"You've played a lot of games in that period.

"So hopefully we'll do just a refresh against Reading and how we went about it.

"I think they (Reading) pretty much play the same - I don’t think they'll change."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Reading's form has not improved since the two sides last met.

They were dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a 3-1 loss at Hillsborough on Friday night and are still winless in the league since the beginning of December.

The pressure is mounting on Jaap Stam with his side marooned in 18th place, only four points from the relegation zone and five above Albion.

Clough will be hopeful that the Brewers can stifle their opponents' possession-based brand of football in a similar way to their previous meeting, with the Royals pressed into submission at the Madejski.

(Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"When you play Reading, the main challenge you face is when to press and when not to," Clough explained.

"Because if you press and you're not all together or you just go in ones and twos and threes, the quality they have will cut around you.

"They can play around you and get out very quickly.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

"That was one of the good things that we did. I think the Reading and the Sheffield Wednesday games showed the best examples of it, where when we did close down, we closed down together and we won the ball.

"The winning goal, although it was fortunate in the end, it was that sort of situation that we've been working on."

Clough will be hoping to have a fully-fit squad to choose from as his side look to move off the foot of the Championship.

Ben Turner was struggling with a calf injury last week and Kyle McFadzean had taken ill.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Fadz has had that flu and anyone that's had it will know it's debilitating," Clough added.

"You have to be careful coming back with sessions - we're hoping he'll be okay.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"Ben Turner hasn't trained, so we'll be assessing him.

"But the sort of character he is, Ben will want to be out there."