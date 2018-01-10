Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rochdale manager Keith Hill believes his side had to be quick to sign Ryan Delaney before he recreated his Cork City form in English football.

The versatile defender joined the Dale on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Delaney was not able to break into the Brewers first-team after signing in July 2016, but he enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell away from the Pirelli Stadium at League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork for the majority of 2017.

A league-and-cup double - topped off with a Republic of Ireland under-21 cap in September - followed for the former Wexford Youths star before he returned to Burton in November.

And Hill says he was keen to get hold of the defender as soon as he became eligible to play again in January to ensure nobody else looked to benefit from the Delaney's talents.

"Ryan wants to learn, he wants to improve, he wants to listen and he wants to ask," Hill told the Rochdale website.

"He's not the end product, but we're trying to make him the end product and we feel as though we've got a player who has got a great character and a real ambition to improve in the game.

"We needed to jump the queue, because if he started playing over here in the same manner that he has been playing in Ireland, I don't think we'd have got anywhere near him.

"We've got near him, we've signed him and he's all in.

"He's the type of character I want to work with and the type of player I know will improve under us."