Fulham striker Rui Fonte says his side made it look easy as they thrashed Burton Albion at Craven Cottage - despite the Brewers' impressive run on the road of late.

Fonte's first-half double helped Fulham on their way to a third-straight win in the league in a 6-0 triumph.

And the Cottagers forward reckons his opener killed the game-plan Albion might have hoped to carry out - a plan that had worked at Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

"They won their last three games away and if I'm not mistaken have kept six clean sheets away," said Fonte.

"So that shows it was a tough game - we just made it easy.

"People have to give us credit for this big win.

"We killed their strategy with the first goal, we wanted to get the first goal as soon as possible.

"After the first goal we kept on going as well, and that was important."

Fonte reckons the drubbing of Burton could set his side back on the promotion charge.

They sit in seventh place on 45 points, just one point outside the play-offs with 18 games remaining this season.

After an indifferent start to the campaign, Fulham look to have turned a corner - with Burton the recipients of the Whites' new-found "ambition".

"We want to be in that fight and we showed that, we need to be ambitious and show that ambition as well," Fonte added.

"We can't say we want to if we don't show it, so we just need to make sure when we go to the game we show everyone.

"We have to be ambitious so we want to be up there like at the beginning of the season.

"We had a couple of games at the start of the season that left us a bit apart from that position but now that we're close we want to be there for sure.

"We showed what we want, not just in this game of course because it was a 6-0 game but we had a couple of wins away, at home we've been incredible so we just want to keep on going."