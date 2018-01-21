The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has said Fulham's "respect" for Burton Albion helped them to engineer a 6-0 drubbing of the Brewers at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers ran riot with three goals in each half cementing their place as firm play-off contenders.

Jokanovic referenced September's 2-1 loss to Albion and how his side approached the match knowing Burton pose a significant threat away from home.

"We respected them," Jokanovic said.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"They won their last three away games, and we didn’t want that to happen to us at home.

"We lost away to them earlier, and we approached the game in the right away. And in the end, we found great solutions."

Despite the score-line, it wasn't all plain sailing for Fulham.

They had to bide their time before Rui Fonte's opener on the 18th minute, with only a mistake from Luke Murphy allowing the hosts to go in front.

In Burton's three-match winning streak on the road prior to defeat at the Cottage, they had grabbed the first goal in each of those games.

"It was really important for us (getting the first goal)," Jokanovic added.

"Among other things, it was key to us winning the game and not making things too complicated.

"We scored first, and second, and from there everything started to become easier for my team and more difficult for Burton.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's good because we extended our good run at home.

"My team was focused and concentrated. We played a lot of good football, and at the end we played especially well.

"In the first 45 minutes we moved the ball quickly, and created chances to score goals.

"In the second 45 minutes we tried to control the situation and also score some goals."