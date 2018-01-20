Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's heaviest ever defeat in the Championship ensured their impressive run on the road came crashing to a halt at Craven Cottage with a 6-0 defeat to Fulham.

The Brewers struggled to live with their opponents' pace of passing and movement from the moment Rui Fonte tapped them into an 18th-minute lead.

Fonte would add a second and Lucas Piazon would also find the net to all-but end the game as a contest before the break, before a Ryan Sessegnon double and Aboubakar Kamara's late chip completed the rout.

With results elsewhere largely going against the Brewers, it means Burton ended a tumultous afternoon at the foot of the table.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough's two changes at Craven Cottage were enforced ones.

New signing Martin Samuelsen came in for Will Miller on the right flank following the news he will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Ben Turner was an absentee after sustaining a calf problem in training on Friday.

That saw Marvin Sordell come into the starting XI up front, with Lucas Akins moving to right-wing-back and John Brayford into central defence.

Debutant Samuelsen showed some bright flashes in the opening 15 minutes as Albion began in solid fashion, without managing to capitalise on some pressure upfield.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

But that foundation would crumble from the 18th minute onwards.

Fulham's opener came about through a rare Luke Murphy error. The Leeds United loanee gave possession away in midfield, and Oliver Norwood was quick to slide Lucas Piazon through a gap and in on goal.

He was unselfish in squaring for the supporting Fonte, presenting Fonte with the easiest of finishes.

Right-back Ryan Fredericks twice came close shortly afterwards, blazing over the bar from good positions to the right of goal.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

His role would come, though, providing two assists in quick succession.

The first was a cutback for Piazon, who went from supplier to scorer with a well-taken, first-time finish to the left of Stephen Bywater.

And four minutes later, a Fredericks cross was met by the onrushing Fonte, who burst through Brayford and Jake Buxton to finish at the second attempt from close range.

Albion were more resilient at the start the second half as Fulham became more patient in their build-up.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Tom Flanagan had the chance to reduce the arrears on the hour mark when Samuelsen's right-wing cross was flicked on by Sordell, only for the left-back to volley over at the back post.

In truth, though, barring some good attacking runs from Samuelsen and a couple of clever passes from Naylor that nearly set Dyer away, Burton rarely looked like threatening anything of a comeback.

Instead, it was the in-form Cottagers who struck again, Sessegnon switched on to tuck a close-range effort home.

Late substitutions did little to staunch the flow from Burton's perspective.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Sessegnon was on hand to make it 5-0 with his second, a virtual carbon copy as Johansen's shot was blocked and skidded to him to slot past Bywater.

The Albion keeper made a smart save to deny Kamara moments later, only to see the substitute chip a clever sixth over him late on to land the final blow.

It was a sobering afternoon for Clough's men, and an emphatic way to see their three-game winning run on the road end.

A 10-day break before the January 30 clash with Reading at the Pirelli Stadium will surely be welcomed after this.