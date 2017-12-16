Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Bywater revealed the workings behind the crucial save that ensured Burton Albion came away from the Macron Stadium with all three points after their 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The goalkeeper's diving save from David Wheater's 50th-minute header came as the Brewers weathered weather a couple of second-half storms from the home side after Lloyd Dyer had volleyed Albion into the lead before the break.

Bywater's fingertips managed to steer Wheater's effort onto the cross-bar, before the ball bounced down onto the line, with goalline technology showing the ball had not crossed the white strip of paint.

There was just enough time in between for Bywater - who produced some impressive saves acrossthe 90 minutes - to get up once again and react to Darren Pratley's follow-up, with Albion seeing out that danger and going on to clinch a vital three points.

"I saved it onto the crossbar," said Bywater with a smile.

"I got my fingers on it, it bounced down and my instant reaction was 'get up', so I got up and I don't know what happened then.

"I think the guy (Pratley) headed it, he should have scored to be honest.

"They must have that goal-line technology, so it must have been a good save, mustn't it? Happy days!

"I got up and thought 'he's behind me' and as soon as I made the other save I thought 'where's this technology?'

"But it didn't happen and I was relieved, because we did defend throughout the 90 minutes."

The keeper - who was suffering with illness in the week - also insisted, despite Albion's recent struggles before Saturday's win, that the Burton changing room atmosphere would be no different just because they had won, albeit in a very crucial match.

"It's the same, we're consistent," Bywater added.

"We're the same win, draw or lose, we're a team.

"We've got a good atmosphere, good togetherness and you might think (it would be different) if we lose, draw or win, but we're the same all the time.

"We believe in ourselves, we know it's going to be tough and we're pitting our wits against these big hitters in this league and we're going to do alright."