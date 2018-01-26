Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have signed Darren Bent on loan until the end of the season from Derby County, and fans on both sides have had their say.

Bent joins from Derby having failed to make a senior outing for Gary Rowett's high-flying Rams this season

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The former England striker sustained a hamstring injury in a pre-season friendly agaisnt Port Vale while taking a penalty.

Bent found the net 13 times in 42 appearances for the Rams last season, and bolsters Nigel Clough's ranks as he bids to keep the Brewers in the Championship for consecutive seasons.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Burton fans have been having their say, and reckon the experienced 33-year-old could be the answer to Albion's problems in front of goal.

Derby fans, meanwhile, wished him luck and hope he can take points away from the Rams' promotion rivals.