Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have signed former England international Darren Bent on loan from Derby County until the end of the season - and he says Albion's intent to bring him to the club played a big part in the move.

The Brewers had been keen on doing a deal with the Rams for the experienced striker since the start of January.

Nigel Clough said he expected Bent to have other offers from clubs "higher up the league", given the 33-year-old's goalscoring experience in the Premier League and the Championship.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

But Bent - who has not played a first-team game for Derby this season after sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season - has elected to join the Brewers and help them in their survival bid.

He scored 13 goals in 42 outings for the Rams in 2016-17, three in 25 in 2015-16 and 12 in only 17 outings during a loan spell at Pride Park in 2014-15.

The transfer history of the former Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Sunderland man totals around £47 million.

He will be available for Tuesday's relegation clash with Reading and will bolster the attacking ranks alongside Lucas Akins, Marvin Sordell and Luke Varney, with record signing Liam Boyce also getting closer to a comeback at the Pirelli Stadium.

And Bent says the intent Burton have shown to sign him was a real positive in him choosing to swap the top end of the Championship for the bottom.

"Burton have impressed me this season even when they played against Derby there was one mistake and they got punished for it," he said.

"I believe in this team, especially the manager and the direction the team is going.

"I want to thank the manager for bringing me in as I haven’t played much this season.

"He has showed a priority to get me to the football club and when someone has shown that desire to bring you in you have to say yes."

With only 21 goals from 28 games so far this season, it is easy to see why the Brewers were so keen in their pursuit of Bent.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"When you get the opportunity to sign a player who has gone for nearly £60 million in transfer fees over the course of his career, with an excellent goal-scoring record and all the experience he has, then you know it will be a valuable addition to the squad," said Clough.

"I know the chairman has worked very hard on the deal with Derby County.

"The experience Darren brings will also be a big help to the rest of the squad."