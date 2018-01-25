Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than five years after his Burton Albion debut in November 2012, Matt Palmer has left the Brewers to join League One Rotherham United.

The Brewers academy graduate joined the Millers for an undisclosed fee on Thursday, having made 14 appearances in the Championship this season.

He becomes the second player to head away from the Pirelli Stadium on a permanent basis this month, following Ryan Delaney's move to Rochdale.

Palmer was part of the Burton sides that secured the League Two title in 2015 and then made history by reaching the Championship a year later, spending a short loan spell at Oldham Athletic halfway through that campaign.

The 22-year-old would then take to Championship life well and help keep the Brewers in the second tier against the odds in 2016-17, although he found opportunities more limited this time around and had not featured in Albion's last eight matches.

