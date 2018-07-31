The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's season kicks off on Saturday with the visit of Rochdale to the Pirelli Stadium (3pm).

That means the summer transfer window is nearly over after a change in the rules governing when the window closes. Loan signings, which Albion are still yet to make, are exempt from the changes.

So far, Nigel Clough has signed Scott Fraser and David Templeton from Dundee United and Hamilton Academical, with both players signing two-year-deals at the Pirelli.

The Brewers boss confirmed that the club are looking at bringing in two more players before the season starts, so let's see how long the club have left to rubber-stamp the moves.

When does the transfer window close?

The closing dates of the transfer window have changed as a result of the agreement made by EFL Clubs in February 2018 to close the window for permanent transfers on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5pm, which is aligned with the decision the Premier League opted to take in September 2017.

How does the loan market work?

In addition, EFL Clubs are still able to: