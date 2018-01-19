Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Fox has signed a new contract that will extend his stay at the Pirelli Stadium until 2020 and will immediately join Gateshead on loan until April.

The 19-year-old's current deal was up at the end of the season and it is understood the new contract is an improvement on his previous one.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He has joined the 18th-placed National League side until April 28.

Burton-born Fox spent five years in the development squad before earning his first professional deal last season, and has been in and around the first-team since his return from a second stint on loan at National League North side Tamworth.

Fox joined the Lambs in October after a successful spell there last year, but soon found himself back in the first-team squad at Albion after he was recalled by Nigel Clough the following month.

An appearance on the bench for Albion's 1-0 loss to Derby County followed, and that is the closest Fox has found himself to a first-team appearance in the league for the Brewers this season.

He has been travelling with the squad to games since his return from Tamworth after a spell at Solihull Moors earlier this season.

His new deal is another highlight in a special season for Fox so far, after he headed home the winner against Cardiff City in August to send the Brewers through to the third-round in the Carabao Cup - earning Albion another trip to Manchester United in the process.

"It's something that I've wanted to get sorted since the start of the season," Fox said.

"I knew I was out of contract at the end of the year. It's a really big day for me to sign with this club until 2020.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"The manager has given me and Joe (Sbarra) some fantastic opportunities which we are really grateful for. Hopefully they can continue and we can both take them in our stride.

"It's important to play as much men's football as possible.

"The transition from youth football to men's football is difficult so getting as much experience as I can will put me in good stead for the future.

"Ultimately the aim is to get in to the first team and they are there (senior players) week-in week-out doing well, so I've got to look to take things from their game and add it to mine and hopefully in the future I can perform like they do."

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Fox joins a Gateshead side that currently sit four points above the relegation zone - and it's a culture change for the youngster who will join the club full-time as opposed to a 'youth loan'.

He will join up with the Heed's squad in time for Saturday's crunch match at 21st placed Chester.

"I'm absolutely delighted to go and make a step up to the conference and hopefully get as much game time as I can for next season," Fox added.

"I've got to look to try and perform to the best of my ability. I've got to look to make people talk about me and show them what I'm about so hopefully I can do well.

"It's a completely new environment. I've had two other loan spells but I've not been to a full-time team before so to move away from home and move away from the Pirelli is something that's going to be a challenge, but it's going to be an adventure and I'm looking forward to it."