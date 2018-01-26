Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion goalkeeper Jack Livesey has signed for Belper Town on a one-month 'youth' loan.

The 17-year-old will linked up with fellow Brewer Jack Hallahan, who is also on loan at Christchurch Meadow.

Livesey signed for Albion earlier this month from Partick Thistle after he was given international clearance to move to the Pirelli Stadium.

The youngster has been training with the Brewers' senior and academy sides since the summer and appeared for the club in pre-season friendlies against Arnold Town and Matlock Town.

After Hallahan, he becomes the second Brewer to join Albion legend Aaron Webster at the Nailers since Webster took over as manager in December.

Belper currently sit 11th in the NPL Division One South table, and are going for a third win in a row when they head to Peterborough Sports on Saturday (3pm.)

Livesey will be eligible for the match at Lincoln Road.