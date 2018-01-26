Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock is the second Burton Albion player wanted on loan by Bradford City, according to a report in the Telegraph and Argus.

The story suggests he and Matty Lund are both set for moves to the Bantams until the end of the season.

Nigel Clough confirmed yesterday that Bradford were interested in Lund and another Brewer, with Clough saying Lund's loan switch could be sorted by the weekend.

A summer signing following his release from Wigan Athletic, ex-Aston Villa man Warnock brought a wealth of experience to the Brewers.

The former England international has found himself out of favour at the Pirelli Stadium and behind Tom Flanagan in the left-back pecking order over recent months, though, with his most recent appearance coming in November's 3-1 loss to Sheffield United.

It would be the former Liverpool man's second stint at Valley Parade, following a loan spell from Liverpool in 2002.