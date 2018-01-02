Leeds United have been linked with a move for Guingamp winger Yannis Salibur.
The Yorkshire Post reports that the Whites are interested in a deal for the 26-year-old, who could fetch as much as £7 million as Leeds continue their hunt for attacking reinforcements to boost their promotion push in the Championship.
Fiorentina and Sevilla are also said to be interested in the Frenchman, who has notched two goals in 13 matches in Ligue 1 this season.
Preston North End are still in the hunt for Rangers forward Josh Windass, according to the Daily Mail.
The Lilywhites are poised to offer around £1 million for the in-form winger, who has scored six goals and set up five for the Ibrox club this campaign.
It is understood Rangers would be reluctant to let Windass - son of former Hull City striker Dean - leave Scotland with interest in full-back James Tavernier also brewing.
Preston saw their nine-match unbeaten run ended in a 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough on New Year's Day - but they are still only three points outside the play-off places after 26 games.