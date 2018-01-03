The video will start in 8 Cancel

Damien McCrory has returned to Burton Albion following the expiry of his loan deal at Portsmouth.

The Albion left-back joined the League One side on deadline day in August, with his chances of regular first-team football at the Brewers limited following the signings of John Brayford and Stephen Warnock over the summer.

Burton's current longest-serving player - signed in June 2012 - McCrory saw his spell at Fratton Park blighted by a knee injury sustained in only his third game with the club.

He twisted his knee in the 4-1 win over Fleetwood Town on September 16, which turned out to be his last game for the club.

The Irishman returned to training but aggravated it further, with surgery required that saw McCrory return to the Pirelli Stadium to continue his recovery.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett admitted last month that the League One outfit had seen the last of the defender, and the full-back is now back in the Brewers' ranks.

McCrory featured in the Carabao Cup wins against Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City for the Brewers in August, and made three league appearances before his move to the south coast.