One of the biggest boybands of the 90s is set to take to the stage in Burton as part of BurtonFest 2018.

The National Brewery Centre has revealed 5ive will be performing at BurtonFest 2018. The If Ya Getting; Down hitmakers sold more than 24 million copies worldwide and hit the UK number one spot in both the single and album charts.

They will be joined at the event by the multi-platinum selling The Hoosiers, who will be set to perform hits such as Worried about Ray and Goodbye Mr A.

Adam Cornes, the organiser behind BurtonFest which, last year, welcomed the likes of X Factor stars Union J and 2016 winner Matt Terry, promises that more well-known acts will be revealed for the final line-up.

The two-day event, which will take place on Saturday July 13 and Sunday, July 14, will be packed with more than 50 artists performing across four stages, both indoor and outdoor.

Both days will feature music from all genres including 90s, indie rock, dance, alternative rock and pop and the festival will also showcase the very best in local and next generation talent.

The event will also feature fairground rides, food stalls, multiple bar outlets and much, much more.

Other acts joining 5ive and Hoosiers are South Coast based Galaxy Thief, a four-piece indie pop band and Birmingham-based Lunafall who are combining the best of rock and pop, as well as an eclectic mix of influences.

Tickets cost £18 for the Friday evening and £25 all day on Saturday. A weekend pass will cost £35.

These tickets entitle one person to enter BurtonFest. and access to all four stages. (Under 16s must be accompanied by a full paying adult of over 18).

Meet and Greet VIPs, Golden Circle or Disabled and Carer tickets can be booked by visiting www.burtonfest.co.uk or by calling 01283 532880.