Conmen posing as undercover police officers stole £20,000. Now detectives have warned to people to be wary of cold callers.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are investigating claims that scammers have been calling residents while posing as police officers and asking them to take part in a fake 'undercover police operation'.

So far, 17 such offences have been reported, and two people have lost £20,000 between them, said a spokesman.

Fraudsters are contacting the public, usually by phone, claiming to be from the police, or in some cases their bank's fraud team, police have said.

They claim they are investigating a fraud at a local bank branch where staff are suspected of issuing fake bank notes, asking their unsuspecting victim to help in the operation.

The scam then sees victims asked to visit their bank and told to withdraw a large sum, often thousands of pounds, of the supposedly counterfeit cash to then hand over to the 'police' for analysis.

Victims have said they were assured the money would be put back into their account after the undercover operation was complete, but in reality, the fraudster and the money quickly disappear.

Detective Inspector Rob Harvmann, said: "Fraudsters will use whatever way they can to get people to believe in them. Impersonating a bank official or a police officer reinforces this belief.

"It's important to remember neither the bank nor the police will cold call you asking you to act on their behalf. Be vigilant, do not engage in conversation, put the phone down and tell someone you trust.

If you have been a victim of such a fraud and you have handed money to someone, please contact 101 or Action Fraud."

Now officers from the force have put out advice to residents so that they do not fall victims to scams such as this.

They have said the police will never ask you to become part of an undercover investigation or for you to withdraw cash and hand it to them for safe-keeping.