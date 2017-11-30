Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The siblings of poorly children supported at The Donna Louise Children's Hospice will soon benefit for a new project funded by BBC's Children in Need.

The trust has been given a grant of £108,792, which will be used to employ a dedicated sibling support worker who will work solely with the brothers and sisters of children cared for at the Staffordshire hospice.

The new project, called Siblings Matter Too, will see more social get-togethers for the brothers and sisters of poorly children so that they can mix with others who are going through the same experiences.

These could range from staging film nights and themed events and welcoming special guests to the hospice.

Emma Whitehurst, trust and grants manager at The Donna Louise, said: "Being the brother or sister of a sick child can be incredibly difficult. Parents and carers are naturally focused on caring for their siblings, and sometimes they can feel 'forgotten'.

"Siblings have to grow up quickly and maybe even take on caring responsibilities; their opportunities to socialise, take part in activities, and just have fun can be limited.

"Our Siblings Matter Too project will be funded by Children in Need for the next three years. This is a brand new initiative and without the grant we would not be able to launch this much-needed project."

The support will help children like Rowan. Her brother, Milo, is five and has a serious heart defect called Complete Atrioventricular Septal Defect as well as Down's syndrome.

Milo comes to The Donna Louise for respite, and has lots of fun when he's here. It's a special place for Rowan too.

Her mum, Laura, said: "Rowan has to be very mature for her age, but when she comes to the sibling group she can be a child, have fun and talk to other siblings who are going through the same things as her.

"It has really helped with her anxiety. Being the big sister of a child with complex needs can be tough, but it has taught Rowan compassion, kindness and patience."

The Donna Louise Children's Hospice was set up respond to the need for a children's hospice service for Staffordshire and Cheshire.