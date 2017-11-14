Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to listed buildings, the Burton area is rubbing shoulders with the best of them - being home to many of the most important venues in the country.

Only 12,500 - 2.5 per cent - of all buildings in the United Kingdom that are listed buildings are the most important - Grade I.

Incredibly, at least 21 of these buildings are in Burton or the nearby area, with a further 107 Grade II listed buildings and six Grade II* buildings in the area.

All in all the Burton area can rightly say it is packed with interesting buildings, including historic churches, an ancient bridge and a even famous abbey.

The National Heritage list for England details exactly which buildings, monuments, parks, gardens, battlefields and wrecks across the country are considered worthy of preservation and require protection and are therefore 'listed', with around 600,000 buildings on the list at the moment.

For a building to be considered to be listed, the curators or the owners must first approach Historic England, which will then visit and observe the site and considering whether it is worthy of being listed and protected.

When a building becomes listed, it is not completely protected from any potential changes or development, as the owners can still request for the building to be removed from the list, if there is good reason to do so.

There are currently three different grades attributed to listed buildings, Grade I - the most important, Grade II* and Grade II. The grades relate to how important or complex a building is and how much protection is requires.

Grade I are buildings of highest significance, while Grade II* and Grade II are buildings of particular importance but are not as requiring of protection as a Grade I listed building.

When a building is listed, there is extra control over what changes can be made to the interior and exterior of it. The owners will have to apply for most types of work that may impact the special architectural or historic interest of the home.

These are the 21 Grade I listed buildings in and around Burton:

St Modwen's Church, Burton

What many see as the central point of Burton town centre and one of the town's most recognisable landmarks, St Modwen's Church, in the market place is as Burton as they come.

First built in 1726, the church became a listed building on March 24, 1950, but there has been Christian worship on or near to the site of the current church dating all the way back to the seventh century.

This was when Modwen, a noble woman from Ireland who was travelling to Rome stopped in Burton with her companions and built a house of prayer on Andressey Island, on the River Trent.

An abbey was then built more than 1,000 years ago, in 1002, and the current St Modwen's Church was built in 1726 to replace the abbey when it became unsafe for use.

St Chad's Church, Burton

St Chad's Church, in Hunter Street, was built in 1905. The church itself was a gift to the town from Michael Bass, the great-grandson of William Bass, the founder of the brewery firm Bass & Co in Burton.

The church cost £38,000 and was designed by architect George Frederick Bodley, who died before the completion of the build, which was taken up by his partner, Cecil Greenwood Hare, after his death.

Work first started on the building in 1905, and took five years to finish, becoming a listed building on June 22, 1979.

Stone to build the church came from the Derbyshire village of Hollington, near Ashbourne. St Chad's was one of the finest buildings in the town, according to British scholar of history and art, Sir Nikolaus Bernhard Leon Pevsner.

The church was originally designed to house eight bells, but due to budgetary restrictions could only afford to buy one.

A second was donated and fondly named the Burton Albion Bell, which was donated to the building by the town’s football club, Burton Albion Football Club, and is regarded as the only church bell in the country to be donated by a football club.

In 1999, six more bells were obtained after being taken from a decommissioned church at Newchurch, meaning for the first time there were eight bells in use, as originally intended.

Swarkestone Bridge and Causeway

(Image: Sarah Bodde)

Away from churches and holy areas, a medieval bridge which crosses over the River Trent between Swarkestone and Stanton is also a Grade 1 listed monument.

Swarkestone Bridge was first built in 1204, to provide a safe way of crossing the river and surrounding marshes. The bridge was listed on November 10, 1967.

The bridge and causeway were actually part of the king’s highway running between Derby and Coventry to be used by traders in the 13th and 14th centuries, and was the main route running between the two cities.

The roughly one mile-long bridge is built primarily out of sandstone and is recorded as the longest stone bridge in England.

The Old Priory, Repton School

The Old Priory, based at Repton School, on Willington Road in Repton, is currently used to house the boarding school’s library and common room.

But, the building which was originally dedicated to the Holy Trinity and the Blessed Virgin Mary dates back to 1172 and was established in Repton by the Canons Regular of St Augustine, a group of priests who had moved from Calke.

A bell housed in the building was used by Pilgrims who believed that placing their head on it would cure headaches.

The building, along with the nearby Priory Church and a Gate House were surrendered by the Canons to Henry VIIs men in October 1538 and sold to a landowner called Thomas Thacker.

On September 2, 1952 the building became listed and the site is now part of the top private school Repton School.

Calke Abbey, Ticknall

Calke Abbey, is a well-known landmark near Ticknall and is run by the National Trust.

The site of the Grade I home was originally an Augustinian Priory in the twelfth century before being dissolved by Henry VIII in 1538.

The mansion itself was built in the 16th century, but was not named Calke Abbey until 1909, as it was originally a Baroque mansion. It became a listed building on September 2, 1952.

Today, the building remains a popular attraction for visitors to the area, with much of the house being preserved and displayed in decline to show how the home was presented to the trust when it was handed across.

Tutbury Castle, Tutbury

Another highly popular visitor’s attraction, the ruined Tutbury Castle in Staffordshire is an ancient monument with a deep and proud history.

First recording of the castle are in 1080, when it became the headquarters of Norman solider, Henry de Ferrers who fought in the battle of Hastings.

The castle was destroyed by Prince Edward in 1264, however was rebuilt in the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries.

Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned at the castle on four occasions, and it was there that she became involved in the plot that ultimately led to her bloody execution at Fotheringhay.

The castle became listed on April 26, 1984.

The Rest

Three churches in the area all became Grade I listed on March 12, 1964. They are St Mary's Church in Rolleston, originally built in the 12th century, the Church of St Mary the Virgin, in Tutbury, which was built in 1089 and finally the Church of Holy Angels, in Hoar Cross, built in 1872.

Other listed churches in the area includes All Saints' Church in Alrewas, which dates back to 822, and became listed in November, 1986 and All Saints' Church in Kings Bromley, listed on February 12, 1964.

There are also a number of buildings in the area were listed on January 19, 1967, including St Michael and All Angels' Church, in Church Broughton, Church of St Wilfried, in Egginton, Church of St Saviour, in Foremark, Church of St Wystan, in Repton and Church of St James, in Smisby.

Also listed on the same date was St Mary’s Church, in Marston-on-Dove, which was first built in the 13th century.

The building is made of sandstone ashlar with Welsh slate roofs and stone coped gables. It recently finished a £230,000 restoration of the church, which included a newly renovated church tower and spire.

The church had been placed on the English Heritage 'at risk register', due to the work required to renovate the building, and a large chunk of money, £217,700, has been contributed by the Heritage Lottery Fund to ensure the correct renovations were made. The majority of the damage was caused by ivy, which was rooted on the north wall of the building.

Three further buildings in the area became listed on November 10, 1967, including St Michael with St Mary's Church, in Melbourne, which was built in 1086, St Michael's Church, in Stanton, and Swarkestone Hall Pavilion, which was built between 1630 and 1632.

Keep your eyes peeled for a future story about our Grade II* listed buildings in the Burton area, including the Burton War Memorial and Claymills Pumping Station.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk