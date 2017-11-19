The video will start in 8 Cancel

The current contrast between Burton Albion's home and away form in the Championship could not be more striking.

The Brewers have conceded in only one of their last five games on the road - and they have picked up six points in that time.

No other side in the division has kept more clean sheets away from home.

But following Friday night's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United, Burton are still waiting for a first clean sheet of the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

They have shipped 17 goals in their last five home games and have become too easy to score against.

With a potentially crucial home clash with Sunderland up on Saturday following Tuesday's trip to Brentford, Nigel Clough will be tasked with translating that stinginess on the road into a home setting.

And despite their Pirelli struggles of late, he says the basis is there for defensive solidity.

"You go to Millwall and we got a clean sheet," said the Brewers boss.

"I think we've had more clean sheets away from home than any other team in the Championship this calendar year, something like that.

"So you can see that there is a foundation there.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"We are finding it more difficult at home, which is the opposite to how it was last season.

"I don't think we are attacking too much, we're not open.

"It's not as if we are being caught on the break - the first two goals on Friday, we've got players intact.

"We're just not doing our jobs well enough."

So what does Clough think is behind his side's successes on the road, and why is that not being mirrored at the Pirelli?

"We have different formations, different everything - we just can't seem to defend," he added.

"I think it's a bit easier away from home because we feel that we can sit and it's backs-to-the-wall.

"It's a bit easier defending there than it is at home at the moment."