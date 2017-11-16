Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have to stop being so easy to score against if their home form is to get back on track against Sheffield United.

The Brewers host the high-flying Blades under the Friday night lights (7.45pm), with Nigel Clough's side looking to end a run of four successive Championship defeats at the Pirelli Stadium.

In that time, they have conceded 14 goals in losing to Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Barnsley.

And while Albion have not always been clinical enough in front of goal themselves in those games, Clough knows the slump will continue unless they tighten up at the back and give themselves less chasing to do at the other end.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It has to improve, without a doubt," said the Burton boss on his side's home form, which has so far struggled to live up to the heights of last season.

"Defensively, we are giving goals away.

"A few of them you can't do anything about.

"But generally speaking in the last few home games, we've given too many goals away and we've been too easy to score against.

"That will be a priority, and that will be severely tested by Sheffield United."

The Brewers' recent record on the road is in sharp contrast to their fortunes on home soil.

Albion have kept clean sheets in four of their last five away games, including in a valuable 1-0 victory at Millwall last time out - their first away win of the campaign.

(Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Clough is unlikely to make too many changes to the winning team from that clash.

But whatever XI starts the game against the Blades, there is one lesson he wants them to learn - cut out the costly errors on home soil.

Asked if it would be tough to alter a winning side, he said: "Pretty much, but we can move things around within that.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's not ideal for Kyle McFadzean at right-back - but with John Brayford being injured, he's doing the job for us there at the moment.

"Ideally he wants to be a centre-half, so we might look at rejigging that around again.

"But it's the mistakes. No matter what formation, don't make mistakes and be harder to score against.

"That's what we haven't been.

"We were against Cardiff City and it took an unbelievable strike on the first day of the season (to beat us), and then against Fulham.

"But I think when the Villa and Wolves results happened, we've got to get back to being much more solid at home."