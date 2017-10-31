Burton Albion go in search of a first win in seven Championship games as Barnsley arrive at the Pirelli Stadium tonight (7.45pm kick-off).
The Brewers are two points adrift of safety ahead of the midweek fixtures, following a last-gasp defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday.
That result leaves them still looking to end a winless run that stretches back to mid-September - and they will be keen to ensure that sequence ends tonight against a Tykes side tipped to be battling with them for survival come May.
John Brayford and Joe Mason are set to miss out for Albion, but Nigel Clough will hope to have Sean Scannell available again for selection.
We'll have all the build-up and team news from the Pirelli Stadium, before bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of a crucial clash for the Brewers.
These are games, and this is why it’s majorly disappointing, because these are games we need to be winning really .
There are some eye-catching Halloween fixtures in the Championship tonight. Here they are...
Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is wary of the threat from Burton...
He’s been speaking to the Sheffield Star earlier this week...
I wouldn’t say Burton are struggling, it’s always a tough place to go. They’ll give everybody a tough game this season. Burton caught a lot of teams cold last season, especially at home, so we’ve got to be wary of that. We came up with Burton and played a lot of games against them, so we know how tough they are. We know their strengths and what we need to do beat them, but Nigel Clough will be thinking the same. There’s no extra impetus for us to win because they’re down there in the table. Not for me, the players and for preparation, but maybe for those people outside of the club, yes. But we approach every game to try and win, so playing Burton is no different to playing any other team.
The Brewers' dressing room is ready
Good evening and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of Burton Albion v Barnsley.
I hope you’ve finally got over Saturday’s sickening 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday, because tonight’s visit of struggling Barnsley is another massive game in the Brewers’ survival mission this season.
The 18th-placed Tykes could move six points clear of the Brewers with a win tonight, and Burton will be desperate to avoid opening up a gap between themselves and their fellow strugglers.
Having said all that, the performance against Ipswich was vastly improved from recent weeks, and if Burton can take that performance into tonight’s match with a dash of clinical finishing, they’ll be just fine.
Come on you Brewers!