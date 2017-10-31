Burton Albion go in search of a first win in seven Championship games as Barnsley arrive at the Pirelli Stadium tonight (7.45pm kick-off).

The Brewers are two points adrift of safety ahead of the midweek fixtures, following a last-gasp defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

That result leaves them still looking to end a winless run that stretches back to mid-September - and they will be keen to ensure that sequence ends tonight against a Tykes side tipped to be battling with them for survival come May.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

John Brayford and Joe Mason are set to miss out for Albion, but Nigel Clough will hope to have Sean Scannell available again for selection.

We'll have all the build-up and team news from the Pirelli Stadium, before bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of a crucial clash for the Brewers.

