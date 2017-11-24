Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will wait to see if captain Jake Buxton is fit to feature in Saturday's relegation-zone battle with Sunderland - but there is better news on striker Joe Mason.

Buxton dropped out of the Albion squad for the 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday with a tight thigh, and Nigel Clough believes they will not know for certain until a few hours before kick-off whether the ex-Derby County man will be available.

Fellow defender John Brayford will again be missing, although he is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring strain, while Lloyd Dyer also looks likely to miss out.

But Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Mason could be in line for a first appearance since the 0-0 draw at Bristol City on October 13, having had a frustrating time out with a back injury.

On Buxton, Clough said: "We are not sure yet - I would say he is about 50-50.

"He might do a little bit of training on Friday morning before the game, but we'll see.

"It'll probably go up to Saturday lunchtime to see how he is.

"Joe Mason has done some training this week.

"Lloyd is a little bit further behind, along with John Brayford.

"They are probably going to be about another week or so.

"But Joe Mason has had a couple of days training and will be back in contention for the squad."

If Buxton does recover in time for the visit of the Black Cats, Clough will face the decision of whether to bring him back into the starting XI after an impressive performance from Tom Naylor at Griffin Park.

And it is not the only selection dilemma he currently faces.

"Yes it is (a difficult decision), because the back five performed quite well at Brentford," added the Brewers boss.

"So there are people that have come in and done well who will be trying to hang onto their shirts.

"There are a few decisions to make tomorrow."