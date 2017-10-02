There was a palpable disappointment around the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back 4-0 defeats on home soil sent Burton Albion into the international break in poor form - and with a goal difference of -17 to their name.

Much of the frustration shared among the Brewers fans at the weekend was justified.

While the loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night had seen Burton control some sections of the game before being punished by a mix of ruthless finishing and good fortune, Wolverhampton Wanderers' victory four days later was too straightforward.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough and Jake Buxton acknowledged as much after the game - allowing the opposition to earn a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes is not good enough.

The frustration was shared by management and players, including Buxton.

But Albion's on-field captain also spoke about the importance of not getting too downhearted by one or two poor results.

"I know it's hard not to at times like this, but we have to remember that, if the season finished today, we'd be out the bottom three," he said on Saturday.

That is worth bearing in mind.

Albion have nine points to their name after 11 games.

That leaves them 21st, a point above Birmingham City - who, incidentally, lost 6-1 at Hull City at the weekend - two clear of Sunderland and seven ahead of Bolton Wanderers, who are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers are also level with last season's beaten play-off finalists Reading - they do have one game in hand - and Brentford.

Barnsley - who have also only played 10 matches - are on 11 points, with Hull a point further on and Queens Park Rangers, Derby County and Millwall one better off still.

So how do things look for Burton compared to this same stage last season?

Twelve months ago, a 2-0 home victory over Cardiff City - courtesy of goals from Jackson Irvine and Lucas Akins - helped Albion to sit 15th in the division after 11 games as they headed into the second international break of the campaign.

They were four points better off, with 13 leaving them five clear of the drop zone, and had secured three wins compared to their current tally of two.

The general consensus, though, is that their opening two months of fixtures have been more challenging this time around.

And given they have played eight of the current top half, that seems correct - although six of the sides they had faced in August or September last term went on to finish in the top 12.

For one, the Wolves side they faced on Saturday were some distance better than the one they drew with last September.

Perhaps the biggest discrepancy is in the goals scored and conceded charts.

Albion's goal difference was at a healthy 0 after 11 games in 2016/17. While they had kept only two clean sheets - the same as so far this season - and had conceded 16 goals, their potency in attack and the ease with which they created chances meant they had scored just as many.

At this stage, they have shipped 23 - eight of them in their last two outings - and have found the net on only six occasions.

It is likely that those statistics, rather than their actual points tally, will be the ones being dissected over the current break.

2016/17

P W D L F A Pts

11 3 4 4 16 16 13

2017/18

P W D L F A Pts

11 2 3 6 6 23 9