John Brayford will miss Burton Albion's clash with Ipswich Town this weekend through injury - and the Brewers could be without Lucas Akins and Joe Mason as well.

Brayford's return from a hamstring problem in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest lasted all of 14 minutes, with the Albion defender suffering another strain to the same hamstring.

Nigel Clough says the damage is in a different part of the muscle and therefore has no indication on how long the former Derby County man will be out of action.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But he will certainly miss the visit of the Tractor Boys this weekend, and the situation is likely to be the same for the home game against Barnsley three days later.

A hamstring strain also means Akins is a doubt after he was removed at half-time of the Forest clash.

The versatile forward has started every Championship game so far this season for Albion but could see that record end this weekend, while Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Mason could also be absent again due to a back injury.

"Joe has been struggling with his back," said Clough on Albion's current injury list, which also includes Will Miller and long-term absentee Liam Boyce.

"He did it in training last week where it just stiffened up and he could barely move.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

"He will be a doubt again for Saturday.

"John Brayford will be out, and Lucas Akins is also a doubt.

"That didn't help on Saturday, with the disruption of losing those two in the first 45 minutes as well.

"For Brayford, it's the same leg hamstring-wise as he had before, but a different area.

"It's not one of those where he's come back too soon.

"But there's no timeline on it at the minute."

More positive news from the Burton treatment table is that Ben Turner looks likely to be available for Saturday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Turner went down clutching his knee in the second half of the Forest game but managed to continue before being substituted in the 80th minute.

"He got a whack on his knee, and he'd been booked as well," added Clough.

"We didn't want him getting sent off.

"So we are hoping he'll be okay.

"He hasn't trained fully this week, but he'll want to be out there - he's one of those characters that'll want to be out there."