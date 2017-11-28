Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has spoken of how Burton Albion defender John Brayford helped to comfort former Sheffield United teammate Paul Coutts after he sustained a serious injury in the Blades' recent trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Coutts suffered a fractured tibia in the first half of United's 3-1 victory over the Brewers on November 17.

After seeing the former Derby County man carried off on a stretcher, Brayford - who played with Coutts at Derby and the Blades - reportedly left his place behind the Albion dugout to be with the United midfielder in the away dressing room.

He was not the only one in attendance, with Burton club captain Shaun Barker and first-team operations coordinator Matt Brown also there to check on Coutts, who they had all previously worked with at Pride Park.

"Obviously they know each other from Derby," said Clough when asked about Brayford being at Coutts' side after the injury - and he reportedly stayed at hospital with him until 1am.

"I spoke to Paul on the Monday after the game, just to see how he was doing, and he said it was a bit strange.

"(He said) 'I was in the physio room, I was on the gas and air or whatever they give you, and then I'm looking around and I see Barks, I see John Brayford, I see Matt Brown' - all of whom were at Derby with him.

"I think he was a bit disoriented by it all.

"But I think he was comforted, and it's brilliant that John did that.

"It says a lot about him."