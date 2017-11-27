Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wants Burton Albion to continue playing in the manner they did in defeat to Sunderland on Saturday for the rest of the season.

With the Brewers offering first league starts of the campaign to Will Miller and Joe Sbarra, Clough's side looked to get the ball on the ground and play through the Black Cats during a first half they dominated.

It was a change from the more direct approach they have used at times this season - and it played into the hands (or feet) of Miller, Sbarra and Sean Scannell, who were able to run at the Sunderland defence and cause problems.

The approach ultimately came to nothing, of course, as Albion were sent to a sixth successive home defeat in the Championship, losing 2-0 after near-misses from Sbarra and Marvin Sordell in the opening 45.

But despite the disappointment, Clough has suggested they will look to keep playing in the same way as they push to break out of the relegation zone.

Speaking about a Sordell effort that skimmed inches wide just before half-time, he said: "It looked as though it was just going to curl in.

"It just went a few inches past the post, and Joe has come in and volleyed one just over the bar.

"I thought we were threatening all game, until they scored their second goal," said Clough.

"I want us to play a little bit more like that.

"I think we have been a little bit too direct at times.

"We put our players out there, albeit some youngsters who can handle the ball, and whatever is going to happen this season, I'd rather us play more like that.

"We certainly did that on Saturday from the first minute - we were on the front foot.

"Once again, our situations are in the first half - that's when you've got to make it pay.

"When you are on top, you've just got to try to get that goal, and it would have been interesting to see Sunderland's reaction if we had gone ahead."

Miller (hamstring) and Sbarra (cramp) both had to come off in the second half of the Sunderland defeat, their problems perhaps partially down to a lack of game-time.

Miller has also been struggling with a hamstring issue since signing for the Brewers.

But the young pair have done their cases no harm for regular spots in and around the Albion team.

"Why not - let's give the young lads some experience," added Clough.

"We have lost the games we have done at home, and this was a much closer game than the Aston Villa's, the Wolves and the Sheffield United's were.

"So we are strangely encouraged. We got to 84 minutes at 0-0, and looked as though we were going to get a point, at least.

"But we didn't quite manage it."