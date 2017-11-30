Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows there will be no room for sentiment when he and Derby County manager Gary Rowett face off against their former clubs on Saturday (3pm).

Burton Albion's trip to Pride Park will see Clough return to the ground at which he managed the Rams between 2009 and 2013.

Rowett, meanwhile, will be hoping to boost his current team's promotion hopes with victory over the Brewers, whom he led to successive League Two play-off finishes and where he helped build the foundation of a squad that would reach the Championship in 2016.

While David Moyes did take his West Ham United side back to former club Everton on Wednesday night, where ex-Hammers boss Sam Allardyce was in the stands ahead of taking over the Toffees, it is still a rarity for two managers to face off against their former employers in the same game.

But for Clough, that sub-plot will become irrelevant when the game kicks off.

Burton - who have impressed on the road recently - know a win could nudge them out of the bottom three, while Derby are looking to strengthen their place in the top six.

"It is still unusual, despite the high turnover of managers within football, coming up against our former clubs," said Clough.

"But that won't mean anything once the game starts on Saturday.

"They'll be trying to get back on track.

"They had two brilliant results before (the Ipswich Town defeat on Tuesday), the games against Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

"And they'll be looking to get back on track with a victory against us, as most teams seem to be doing when they're playing us.

"Sunderland got their first win since August on Saturday, and that'll give them a massive boost in their campaign."

With a two-point gap between themselves and safety, Burton also need a result to re-energise their campaign.

Albion captain Jake Buxton - one of many in the Brewers camp with Derby connections - and Lucas Akins have both suggested this fixture is an ideal one to do just that.

So how does Clough view the unique relationship between Burton Albion and Derby County?

"It's funny, because I think in almost any other circumstances, with the clubs 15 or 20 miles apart, it would be a rivalry," he added.

"But it's not a rivalry between Derby and Burton.

"It's a friendly association, but it's certainly not a rivalry.

"We're not a threat to Derby and we never will be in terms of their aspirations.

"I've heard a couple of people say a lot of Derby fans used to come and watch us when they were away.

"But having had the success we had last season, being in the same league now, they are a bit more reluctant to come.

"That might be one theory as well, that some of them will see us now as competitors.

"It's not just, 'I'll pop down the road and see little Burton when Derby are away from home'.

"I think maybe a few don't come so much for that reason."