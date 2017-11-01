Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock says Burton Albion are still looking to find the right balance between attack and defence during a shaky run of form.

Since the 2-1 home victory over Fulham on September 16, Albion have collected only two points from seven matches, leaving them 23rd in the Championship after 15 games.

Their cause has not been helped by a lack of goals at one end and conceding too many at the other.

Burton have scored nine goals and conceded 31 so far this term, with both of those tallies the worst of any side to have played 15 fixtures this season in the second tier.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

As Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Barnsley showed, they are struggling to marry their attacking quality with a sustained solidity at the back.

For Warnock, the solution is clear - but it is not straightforward.

"Sometimes it's a fine balance, trying to keep clean sheets and score at the other end," said the Burton defender after that loss to the Tykes.

"We were getting clean sheets, but we weren't turning it into goals.

"Then you try to go forward a little bit more, but it leaves it open at the back.

"So that's where we need to find the balance. We need to work that out and work on things."

Having transformed the Pirelli Stadium into a Championship fortress in 2016/17, the Brewers are now reflecting on four successive home defeats since that Fulham win.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They have conceded 14 goals and scored only three during that run, and the pressure will begin building on their away form if they continue to struggle at the Pirelli.

The irony is that Burton have spent plenty of time in those games attacking their opponents, most notably in the last two, when they could and perhaps should have beaten both Ipswich and Barnsley.

Instead, they are being punished and beaten.

"You want to win games at home, and the fans want to see us go after it and try to put teams under pressure," added Warnock.

"I think we do it well at times, but then there are other times where we just get caught out a little bit.

"You go back to finding that balance again.

"It's very difficult, because it's very hard to talk after the game about it.

"You need to look at it again to see where it's gone wrong and where we've been punished."