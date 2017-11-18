Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Buxton admits that Burton Albion look vulnerable on home soil at the moment - and he believes they failed to stand 'toe-to-toe' with Sheffield United in their latest defeat.

Friday night's 3-1 loss to the in-form Blades - who moved top of the Championship table ahead of Saturday's fixtures with the win - was Albion's fifth successive reverse at the Pirelli Stadium.

Since a 2-1 win over Fulham on September 16, the Brewers have conceded 17 goals in home games and failed to secure a single point in that time.

Buxton echoes manager Nigel Clough's words that they are currently too easy to score against when they are hosts.

And while United showed exactly why they are fully in the promotion picture with a high-intensity display, Albion's on-field captain was frustrated to see his side 'outfought'.

"We look vulnerable," said Buxton.

"We've played a three at the back, we've gone to four at the back, and we look vulnerable at the back.

"We look like we are going to concede, and we've not got the right balance, maybe, on going forward and scoring goals.

"Matty Palmer has scored a lovely goal for us tonight, and then within five minutes, we've conceded another.

"Something has to happen. If it's personnel, or systems - it's probably none of those really, it's just the fact that we have to stand toe-to-toe with somebody and work harder and be better than the opposition.

"We are not doing that at this moment in time.

"We can't say tonight that we have stood up, 11 v 11 and battled with our player against us.

"That's not happened. We've been outrun and outfought and outplayed."

Perhaps the biggest frustration on the night for Albion was to again see a contest get away from them after they put themselves in a good position.

Palmer's stunning 31st-minute equaliser had them level and on the front foot.

But for a third successive home game, a Burton goal was followed by one at the other end within 10 minutes.

That statistic is making the challenge of victory too big for the Brewers at this stage - and it is in stark contrast to their record on the road, where they have kept four clean sheets from their last five trips.

"I think, on the ball, Matty was as good as anybody first half," added Buxton when discussing Albion's stunning equaliser.

"He had composure and he took the ball well and he tried to get us playing.

"He took his goal very well - it's a lovely strike.

"But the sad thing about it all is that us as a team, we cannot see out the game to get to half-time or progress from that situation and try to get another goal.

"We've got a weak underbelly at this moment, and we keep conceding.

"If we could put our finger on it, if I could put my finger on it and say what it is or do something about, or change personnel, we'd try to do so.

"But at this moment in time, it's Jekyll and Hyde - we're doing very well away from home, we look as good as anybody.

"But at home, we are struggling, and something has to change."