The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A speeding motorist caught driving at 110mph on the M1 through North Leicestershire asked police to "cut him some slack as it's nearly Christmas".

On Thursday, December 14, the motorist was driving an Audi A5 when he was caught speeding by officers from the Tactical Roads Policing Team.

He was driving southbound on the M1 between Junction 21 for Coventry, Birmingham and Leicester and Junction 22 for for Coalville and Leicestershire.

Once the man was stopped by officers, who are part of the East Midlands Operational Support Services covering the police forces of Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, he was charged with speeding offences.

(Image: Getty)

He told officers he "was only doing 80mph" and that they "should cut him some slack as it's nearly Christmas".

The man has been released by police pending further investigation.

Officers later tweeted about the incident, attaching a picture of the man's car with the numberplate obscured.

They finished their tweet with "SLOW DOWN" #fatal4.

Fatal4 refers to the four biggest dangers while driving.

These are: Drink and drugs, mobile phones, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt.